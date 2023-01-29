Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,425 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in General Electric by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $83.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.85. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,774.33, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.22.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $45.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

