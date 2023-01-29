Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in State Street by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in State Street by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $90.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.04. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $103.76.

State Street Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

STT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.68.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

