Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,920,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,259,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,611 shares of company stock valued at $9,506,562 over the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.68.

Shares of MGM opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.61). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 10.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.