Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,012,000 after purchasing an additional 749,660 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,802,000 after purchasing an additional 567,520 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after purchasing an additional 339,889 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,666,000 after purchasing an additional 285,835 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 490,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,921,000 after purchasing an additional 266,487 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $437.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.43. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $364.62 and a 1 year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $498.33.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

