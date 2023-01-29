Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.64 Million Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,471 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 141,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 7.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Regions Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its position in Regions Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 14,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on RF. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.72.

Shares of RF opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.65. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.