Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 9,805 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.5 %

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Shares of PM stock opened at $103.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.87. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

