Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 243,856 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,267 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 243,856 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,106 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 223.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,948,300 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $100,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,569 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 514.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,756,385 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $69,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146,133 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,857,833 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $88,656,000 after purchasing an additional 128,278 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $16.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,643.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.53.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

