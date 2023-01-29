Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Update

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 25.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 190,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 39,126 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 171,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 162,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 16,145 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the period.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IDE stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $11.79.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Dividend

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

