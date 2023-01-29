Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,650,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 24,780,000 shares. Currently, 15.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRM shares. Robert W. Baird cut Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Vroom from $1.30 to $1.10 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vroom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $1.06 on Friday. Vroom has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.61.

Vroom ( NASDAQ:VRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.05). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 67.54% and a negative net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vroom will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRM. Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vroom by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 485,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 55.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,314,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after buying an additional 1,183,123 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 1,394.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,026,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 957,483 shares during the period. 32.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

