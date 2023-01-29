W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 409.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $69.22 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $55.01 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day moving average of $69.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.