Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 409 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,688,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,949,000 after purchasing an additional 28,879 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,188,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,188,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $71,482.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,293.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,561,634 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BSX opened at $45.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.31, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Recommended Stories

