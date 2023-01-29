Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 444 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 633.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $149.24 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.18 and a 12 month high of $154.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.85.

