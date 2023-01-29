Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 827 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,505 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 24.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 13.8% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 701 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,721 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $134.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.44. The firm has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 25.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.14.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

