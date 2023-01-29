Western Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,134 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,724 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $65.27 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DVN. Raymond James dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

