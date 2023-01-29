Western Wealth Management LLC Has $854,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $54.86 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $61.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.60.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

