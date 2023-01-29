Western Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 397,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 359,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $24,210,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

EFV opened at $49.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

