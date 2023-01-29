Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.66% of JPMorgan Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,382,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 27,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPIE opened at $46.15 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average is $45.50.

