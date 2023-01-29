Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,253 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 65.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,479,000 after buying an additional 5,406,238 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 211.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,277,000 after buying an additional 2,223,588 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at about $27,775,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 57.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,885,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,715,000 after buying an additional 1,054,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $27.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.71%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

