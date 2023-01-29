Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $104.35 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.47.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $9,659,303.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

