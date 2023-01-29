Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 201,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 23,908 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,920,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 39.4% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 271,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 76,608 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

