World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Stock Holdings Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 243.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.20.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $84.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.79 and a 200-day moving average of $74.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.13. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.71 and a twelve month high of $93.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 54.64%. The company had revenue of $304.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

