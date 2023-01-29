WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. WSFS Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WSFS opened at $47.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average of $47.21. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $54.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

WSFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

In other news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $60,525.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,881 shares in the company, valued at $6,534,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 1,305 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $60,525.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,534,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 10,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $483,769.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,197.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,638 shares of company stock worth $927,562 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,584,000 after buying an additional 992,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,196,000 after purchasing an additional 648,867 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 980,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,704,000 after purchasing an additional 402,212 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $17,935,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

