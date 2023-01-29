Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 52,464 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 383.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,173,000 after acquiring an additional 430,030 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 460.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 419,070 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,881,000 after acquiring an additional 344,295 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6,658.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,168,000 after acquiring an additional 193,100 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 108,550.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 182,532 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 182,364 shares during the period. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth about $8,824,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $102.99 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $104.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.84 and a 200 day moving average of $72.37.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The business had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,184.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,184.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at $559,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wynn Resorts to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.25.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

