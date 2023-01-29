Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Holdings Raised by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Xylem worth $9,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Xylem by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Xylem by 36.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $102.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.58. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Xylem from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Stories

