Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,506 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.18% of Yamana Gold worth $7,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,539,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,900,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 100.0% during the third quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $422.40 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 13.99%. Analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.16%.

AUY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.37.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

