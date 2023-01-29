Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $743,040,000 after purchasing an additional 504,794 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 217.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,060,000 after purchasing an additional 283,994 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,617,000 after purchasing an additional 156,354 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 131.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,529,000 after purchasing an additional 154,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 98.4% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 292,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,663,000 after purchasing an additional 145,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $399.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.36.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $347.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $350.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $406.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.05). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.