Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 76.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.95.

Shares of ULTA opened at $505.67 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $511.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $472.45 and its 200-day moving average is $429.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

