Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,369 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.85. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.43 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.81.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $253.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GBCI shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Commercial, Home Equity, and Other Consumer. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

