Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Etsy Trading Up 2.4 %

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $262,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,891,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,736,855.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $262,128.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 238,382 shares of company stock valued at $27,362,911 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETSY stock opened at $137.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.39. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $163.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of -25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.80.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $594.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.19 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a positive return on equity of 123.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.