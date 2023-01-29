Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,048 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Valmont Industries worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 841.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 14,924 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 36.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth $209,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 159.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.00.

Insider Activity

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total transaction of $635,830.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,689.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total value of $635,830.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,689.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total transaction of $235,668.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,912.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,969 shares of company stock worth $3,261,890. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $325.61 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.30 and a 12 month high of $353.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $330.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.41.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.03. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

See Also

