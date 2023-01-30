10,357 Shares in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,168,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 273,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 120,566 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,220,000 after buying an additional 710,396 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWSC opened at $23.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $26.05.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $162.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.18 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. On average, analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PWSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PowerSchool has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

