12,587 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,957,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $5,946,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 84,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 228,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,948,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $40.40 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Vertical Research cut their price target on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

