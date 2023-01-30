1,702 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Acquired by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $286.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.73. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $295.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ROK. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $284.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.88.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,594. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,815.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

