2,186 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,103,000 after purchasing an additional 44,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,074,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339,226 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,266,000 after purchasing an additional 177,596 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,718,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,538,000 after purchasing an additional 308,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,638,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,236,000 after acquiring an additional 38,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.85.

Insider Activity

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $164.95 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.13 and a 52 week high of $217.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.32%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading

