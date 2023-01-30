3,470 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 42.1% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 37,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Global Payments by 22.4% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $112.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens cut their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

