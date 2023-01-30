4,033 Shares in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $73.52 on Monday. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.99.

