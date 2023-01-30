4,524 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.1 %

ACGL stock opened at $64.06 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $65.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average of $52.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Arch Capital Group

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

