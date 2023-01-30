5,505 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMLF. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,033,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 147,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 35,179 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,361,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF stock opened at $53.76 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF has a 52-week low of $43.93 and a 52-week high of $56.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.15.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.