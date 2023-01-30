6,360 Shares in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Bought by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Liberty Energy by 24.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Liberty Energy by 129.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,716 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty Energy by 17.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Liberty Energy by 775.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 194,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Energy by 106.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 25,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $650,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,669,114.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBRT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy to $23.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.41.

NYSE LBRT opened at $15.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.21. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $20.05.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

