8X8 (EGHT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $187.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect 8X8 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

8X8 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $4.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. 8X8 has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $549.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 8X8

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 14.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 124,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 16,126 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 14.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 14.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 407,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 50,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 153.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 294,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 178,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on 8X8 from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.15.

8X8 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Featured Articles

