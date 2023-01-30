a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,049,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,522 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 1.59% of a.k.a. Brands worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 813.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the first quarter valued at $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 1,039.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 37,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 17.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AKA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on a.k.a. Brands to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on a.k.a. Brands to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.41.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

