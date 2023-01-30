AB Dynamics plc (OTCMKTS:ABDDF) Short Interest Update

AB Dynamics plc (OTCMKTS:ABDDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABDDF opened at C$33.00 on Monday. AB Dynamics has a 52 week low of C$33.00 and a 52 week high of C$33.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of AB Dynamics from $1,530.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and supply of vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States of America, China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally.

