Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.79.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $277.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.09. Accenture has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $360.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,615 shares of company stock worth $13,115,191. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 43,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

