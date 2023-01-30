Accuray (ARAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Accuray has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $96.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 19.27% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. On average, analysts expect Accuray to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Accuray Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $2.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $232.57 million, a PE ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Accuray has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Accuray
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARAY. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accuray during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Accuray during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Accuray during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the first quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Accuray in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Accuray Company Profile
Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Accuray (ARAY)
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
- Capital One Stock: Will Subprime Borrowers Spoil the Rally?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.