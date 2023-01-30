Accuray (ARAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Accuray has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $96.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 19.27% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. On average, analysts expect Accuray to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Accuray Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $2.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $232.57 million, a PE ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Accuray has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Accuray

In other Accuray news, CFO Ali Pervaiz sold 13,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $26,527.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,393.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Accuray news, CFO Ali Pervaiz sold 13,198 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $26,527.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,325 shares in the company, valued at $350,393.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 38,015 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $76,410.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 731,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,477.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,333 shares of company stock worth $159,297. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARAY. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accuray during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Accuray during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Accuray during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the first quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Accuray in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Accuray Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Recommended Stories

