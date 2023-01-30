Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Short Interest Update

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACRHF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Acreage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Acreage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Acreage Price Performance

OTCMKTS ACRHF opened at $0.68 on Monday. Acreage has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72.

Acreage Company Profile

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

