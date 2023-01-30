adidas (ADS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

adidas (FRA: ADS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/27/2023 – adidas was given a new €180.00 ($195.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/26/2023 – adidas was given a new €137.00 ($148.91) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/26/2023 – adidas was given a new €130.00 ($141.30) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/26/2023 – adidas was given a new €78.00 ($84.78) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

1/26/2023 – adidas was given a new €105.00 ($114.13) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/25/2023 – adidas was given a new €103.00 ($111.96) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/17/2023 – adidas was given a new €140.00 ($152.17) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/13/2023 – adidas was given a new €137.00 ($148.91) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/10/2023 – adidas was given a new €140.00 ($152.17) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/3/2023 – adidas was given a new €85.00 ($92.39) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

12/28/2022 – adidas was given a new €85.00 ($92.39) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

12/22/2022 – adidas was given a new €85.00 ($92.39) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of ADS opened at €148.30 ($161.20) on Monday. adidas AG has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($218.49). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €130.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €136.92.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

