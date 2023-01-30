Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives $188.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.14.

AAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $147.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $138.52 and a 1-year high of $237.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.12%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

