Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Purchased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.88.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $147.44 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.52 and a 12-month high of $237.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Further Reading

