Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMD opened at $75.40 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.73. The company has a market capitalization of $121.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.04.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.3% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

