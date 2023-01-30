Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 16,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,181,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,927,000 after acquiring an additional 57,619 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.68.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $75.40 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.73. The company has a market cap of $121.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

